No. 1 Texas softball continues their domination on their way to the Big 12 Championship Game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They’re No. 1 for a reason, and the Longhorns are proving that with a dominating stretch that has now led to 18 wins in a row.

No. 1 Texas (47-6 overall) defeated Baylor 14-3 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal, it’s their seventh straight win in run-rule fashion.

The Longhorns exploded out the gate with six runs in the first inning, highlighted by Reese Atwood’s 22nd home run of the season.

Bella Dayton also contributed with a two-run triple in the first, but the second inning brought a three-run home run for the senior outfielder.

After two innings, Texas was in total control, leading 12-0.

The Longhorns added two more runs thanks to home runs from Victoria Hunter and Alyssa Washington.

After five innings, the game was called and Texas secured their spot in the Big 12 Championship game for the second straight year.

They’ve got a rematch with Oklahoma, who beat them 6-1 in the 2023 contest. This season, the Longhorns won their only series with the Sooners.

Their Big 12 Championship showdown will begin Saturday at 6:30pm.

