No. 1 Texas offensive tackle sets commitment date, Vols named finalist

Four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren will announce his commitment on July 31.

Tennessee, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are Warren’s top four teams.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle is from Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas.

Warren is the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 5 offensive tackle in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 14 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Warren earned first-team TAPPS District 4 D-II honors last season as a junior and won the TAPPS Division II championship. As a sophomore, Bennett earned second-team All-District honors.

Warren officially visited Tennessee on June 23. He would be the fourth commitment for the Vols in July.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire