No. 1 Texas notches 2nd consecutive Big 12 sweep, takes out Kansas 7-0

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez hurled a complete-game shutout to lift the No. 1 Longhorns to a 7-0 victory and series sweep of Kansas on Sunday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.

Gutierrez notched her eighth win of the season allowing four hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 95 pitches. She forced Kansas to ground out 12 times. It’s the second consecutive Big 12 series sweep for the Longhorns.

PREVIOUS GAME: Atwood nears Texas RBI record, hits 2 homers in 11-3 win over Kansas

Reese Atwood drove in a run with a single as part of a 5-run sixth inning to tie the Texas program record of 66 RBIs in a single season. She’ll have a chance to break the mark at 6 p.m. Thursday when the Longhorns meet Nicholls in a nonconference game at McCombs Field.

Katie Cimusz hit a 3-run home run in the fifth and Viviana Martinez plated two with a double in the big inning for Texas.

Katie Stewart and Mia Scott each had two hits for the Longhorns (38-6, 17-4 Big 12) to help win their ninth consecutive game.

Following Thursday’s game, Texas jumps back into Big 12 play with its final home series of the regular season against Iowa State.

