No. 1 Texas moves into 1st place in Big 12 with 13-3 win over Texas Tech, OU loss

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a little help and a big win over Texas Tech, No. 1 Texas moved into first place in the Big 12 softball standings Friday.

The Longhorns thumped Texas Tech 13-3 in a five-inning mercy rule-shortened game in Lubbock, and Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma to open the Bedlam Series. Now, Texas and Oklahoma are both 21-4 in conference play with the Longhorns owning the tiebreaker.

Texas scored seven runs in the fourth inning to ice the game, led by sophomore Leighann Goode. In her first start since April 10, Goode went 2 for 4 with four RBIs including a 2-run double to spark the big frame.

“We got down early, but we stuck together as a team and just strung bats together,” Goode said. “Today felt good for me and just trusting the process and not fearing consequences. If I get out, I get out and I’ll work through it for the next at-bat.”

The Red Raiders stung the Longhorns for two runs in the bottom of the first, but after that, it was all burnt orange.

Texas (43-6, 21-4 Big 12) scored three times in the second and third innings before the outburst in the fourth. The Longhorns outhit Texas Tech 14-6 and six players had multiple hits. Ashton Maloney, Mia Scott, Joley Mitchell, Kayden Henry and Bella Dayton had two hits along with Goode. Dayton drove in three runs and stole two bases.

Texas starting pitcher Mac Morgan lasted just one inning before Teagan Kavan came in for the rest of the game. Kavan was credited with her 15th win of the season, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.

The teams continue the series at 1 p.m. Saturday.

