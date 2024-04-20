No. 1 Texas makes it 7 consecutive wins, nears program record with 4-2 victory over Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mia Scott smacked a 2-run home run to lift No. 1 Texas to a 4-2 win over Kansas on Friday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.

The Longhorns notched their seventh-consecutive victory and started the 3-game series with a nice pitching performance from freshman Teagan Kavan. She allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts to earn her 13th win of the season. Mac Morgan picked up her second save of the season after allowing one hit in two innings to end the game.

Pressure? What’s that? Texas softball credits preparation as reason for consensus No. 1 ranking

Scott and Katie Stewart each had two hits for the Longhorns (36-6, 15-4 Big 12). Both of Scott’s hits were for extra bases, adding a double in her first at-bat. Stewart drove in the game’s first run with a single in the second inning. Texas led 4-0 before the Jayhawks got on the board with a 2-run home run by Olivia Bruno in the fifth.

Lizzy Ludwig went the distance for Kansas (27-15-1, 11-8) in the circle, allowing four runs on six hits with five walks.

Even with the win, head coach Mike White said he didn’t think the team had its trademark level of energy.

“We just have to come out with a little bit more energy tomorrow. I think we were a little flat today,” he said. “Kansas threw a different pitcher at us than we were expecting and that took a little bit of getting used to.”

Texas is now 29-0 this season when they’re the first team to score and they are two wins away from tying the program record for most conference wins in a season.

The teams continue their series at 2 p.m. Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.