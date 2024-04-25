No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team announces starting rotation for SEC series vs. No. 17 Georgia

After another midweek win and still holding a unanimous No. 1 ranking, Texas A&M (36-5, 13-5) will face No. 17 Georgia (30-10, 9-9) in another tough Top 25 SEC series. The Aggies are off to their best start in two decades and look to keep the momentum going as they host the Bulldogs this weekend.

For the first time this season, we have Mr. "TBA" entering the rotation after being a mainstay before the hiring of Max Wiener. This doesn't mean Justin Lampkin won't start game three, but Coach Jim Schlossnagle is keeping his options open depending on how the series goes through the first two games.

Here is that lineup:

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1783532651950796856

Texas A&M will begin a three-game home series on Friday at 6 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park versus No. 17 Georgia.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team announces starting rotation for SEC series vs. No. 17 Georgia