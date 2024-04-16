No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team swept 'of one of the best programs in our sport,' per coach Jim Schlossnagle
Following a dominant three-game sweep of SEC rival Vanderbilt this weekend at Blue Bell Park, the Texas A&M baseball team is now ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.
After Sunday's series finale, head coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media about how good the Aggies pitching staff was against the Commodores.
"We needed five pitchers in a three game sweep of one of the best programs in our sport," Schlossnagle said."It speaks to how well we pitched and how well we obviously swung the bat. We had one game that was shorter than nine innings and had firm command of the second game. I thought I was super proud of our guys.
"With the arms we faced today, the starter, throwing 100 hundred miles an hour, he pitched well and McElvain is really good. You saw that we really battled. Obviously, when they gave us an extra out in that one inning and Camarillo, that was the swing of the day.
"You look the way that the ballpark is playing and you just never know with any lead."
This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team swept 'of one of the best programs in our sport,' per coach Jim Schlossnagle