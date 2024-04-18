No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team announces starting rotation for SEC series vs. No. 12 Alabama

Fresh off run ruling Air Force and sporting a unanimous No. 1 ranking, Texas A&M (33-4, 11-4) will face No. 16 Alabama (24-13, 6-9) as college baseball's top dog in their first SEC series. However, this is SEC baseball and Alabama will be hosting the Aggies after knocking off the former No. 1 in Arkansas last weekend.

On Wednesday, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced the usual suspects for Texas A&M’s three starting pitchers for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The three-head monster will enter the series with a 3.18 ERA and a 12-2 record. They have a monster 157 strikeout led by Aggie comeback player of the year Ryan Prager.

Here is that lineup:

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1780687769443971390

Texas A&M will begin a three-game home series on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa versus No. 12 Alabama.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team announces starting rotation for SEC series vs. No. 12 Alabama