No. 1 Texas baseball loses starting pitcher Tanner Witt for the rest of the 2022 season

Having already dropped two of its last three baseball games, Texas suffered another big loss on Thursday morning.

Texas has announced that sophomore pitcher Tanner Witt will miss the rest of the 2022 baseball season. Witt is set to have Tommy John surgery.

Witt was surprisingly scratched from a start this past Sunday at the Shriners College Classic. UT coach David Pierce initially said the move was precautionary since Witt was dealing with a muscular issue around his elbow. Witt was reportedly set to throw a bullpen session this week.

But on Thursday, any optimism about Witt's availability for the rest of this season faded into a bleak reality.

A UT statement said that Witt has an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and will undergo Tommy John surgery; Witt will rehab in Austin after his surgery.

I want to thank everyone for the support. It’s all apart of God’s plan. To Longhorn Nation, I’ll be back. In the meantime, do not doubt this team. Horns up always!🤘 — Tanner Witt (@wittnesstwitty) March 11, 2022

A reliable reliever as a freshman, Witt moved into UT's weekend rotation this season, his second year on campus. In two Sunday starts against Rice and Alabama, he was 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 14 strikeouts. He walked three batters and gave up nine hits over 11 innings.

The loss of Witt is a blow to a pitching staff that was a perceived strength for a Texas team with championship aspirations. So far this season, UT has a team ERA of 1.79 that's sixth-best nationally.

How will Texas replace Witt? Pierce and UT pitching coach Sean Allen have a couple of options.

Left-hander Lucas Gordon, a sophomore, has two starts this season. He pitched five innings of one-hit baseball against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Feb. 23. After filling in for Witt against UCLA, Gordon allowed four hits and an earned run over four innings this past Sunday.

Andre Duplantier II, a third-year right-hander, also has made three midweek starts. He's 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP, and started in the win over Texas State on Tuesday.

No. 1 Texas is 12-2. A 6-4 loss to Texas State on Wednesday night was UT's second defeat in a four-day span. This weekend, the Longhorns will travel to South Carolina (7-5) for a three-game series.

