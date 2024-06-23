No. 1 Tennessee defeats No. 3 Texas A&M to force third game of College World Series finals

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring nine runs Saturday to begin the College World Series finals, the Texas A&M baseball team was nearly shutout by SEC rival Tennessee on Sunday, forcing a winner take all final matchup Monday for the national title.

The No. 3 Aggies (53-14) took an early 1-0 lead in Game 2 versus No. 1 Tennessee (59-13) in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right field by sophomore outfielder Jace LaViolette, the 50th of his collegiate career. Texas A&M held that narrow advantage in a pitchers' duel until the top of the seventh frame.

Senior right-handed pitcher Zane Badmaev opened the contest and recorded the first three outs, allowing 2 hits with 2 strikeouts on 20 pitches. After a tough appearance Wednesday against Florida, junior RHP Chris Cortez returned to his normal form of being a stone cold reliever.

Cortez pitched 4.1 scoreless innings and gave up 5 walks and 2 hits with 7 Ks on 99 pitches. He exited the matchup with two Volunteers on base and what appeared to be a hand injury. However, it was likely just due to fatigue as he nearly eclipsed the century mark in tosses.

Freshman lefty Kaiden Wilson took over for Cortez and threw well but two pitches ultimately made the difference Sunday afternoon. In the seventh frame, sophomore OF Dylan Dreiling destroyed a 2-run bomb to right field. Then in the eighth, senior catcher Cal Stark crushed a 2-run jack to left.

Wilson pitched 2.1 innings and allowed 4 runs, 3 hits and 1 walk with 2 punch outs on 41 pitches. Senior RHP Brock Peery recorded an out on 6 pitches. Freshman RHP Weston Moss pitched the final frame and tallied 1 strikeout on 15 pitches.

The Aggies threatened with runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth but were unable to plate a run. Senior Ryan Targac took the last at-bat as a pinch hitter, blasting a pitch to the warning track in right field and nearly tying the game.

Texas A&M and Tennessee will respectively attempt to win its first national championship in program history on Monday evening. First pitch of Game 3 is at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Tennessee defeats No. 3 Texas A&M to force third game of College World Series finals