No. 1 Tennessee baseball wins series, extends streak to nine games against Vanderbilt

No. 1 Tennessee (42-9, 19-7 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (33-18, 11-15 SEC), 7-6, on Saturday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

The Vols won the series against Vanderbilt. A series finale will be contested on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Drew Beam started and pitched 5.1 innings for Tennessee. He recorded six strikeouts and allowed six hits, three walks and five earned runs. Beam totaled 104 pitches, including 63 strikes, against 25 batters.

Tennessee totaled 12 hits in the contest, including a home run by Christian Moore during the sixth inning. Moore totaled five RBIs on Saturday.

3,802 were in attendance at Hawkins Field for game No. 2.

