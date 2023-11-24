No. 1 Stewartville hopes third time's the charm in football state championship game

Nov. 24—STEWARTVILLE — It's taken a while, but the Stewartville football program is back in a state championship game for the third time in school history.

None of the current Tigers players were born the last time Stewartville played for a state title. Their parents might have even been tots at the time. That was back in 1986. And just like in 1977, the Tigers suffered a loss in the title game.

"We're hoping the third time's the charm," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said.

The Tigers will get their chance at 1 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. They take a perfect 13-0 record and a No. 1 state ranking in Class 3A into the Prep Bowl against 12-0 Annandale.

"We're just crazy-excited for the opportunity to be back in the state championship game for the first time in over 35 years," Mueller said. "For Stewartville football, it's a pretty special season that we've had up to this point."

Mueller began as Stewartville's offensive coordinator in 2011. He became the team's head coach in 2018. He was part of two state tournament teams as an assistant in 2014 and '15 (losing to Becker in the Class 4A state semifinals each time) and has now guided the Tigers to back-to-back state tournaments.

"When we set out this year, we wanted to put ourselves in this game and had a mission to win it," Mueller said. "So now it's 'Let's go finish it off.'"

The Tigers have been building for this moment in recent years. They were upset in the section semifinals in 2021, lost in the state quarterfinals a year ago. Now, only Annandale stands in the way of a first state football title for the Tigers.

"Making history for the program is the main focus right now," Tigers senior receiver/defensive back Tegan Malone said.

Annandale, the Section 5 champion, has featured a balanced offense this season and is averaging 33.5 points per game and allowing just 9.0.

"They do a nice job of mixing the run and pass," Mueller said. "So we're going to have to worry about defending the full field and be really good up front and put pressure on their quarterback when they do try to throw it."

Mueller said Annandale's Nick Walter is probably the best quarterback the Tigers will have faced this season. He threw for 185 yards and a touchdown in a 24-14 state semifinal win against Dassel-Cokato and also rushed for 103 yards.

Stewartville certainly has the athletes to match up with Annandale. The Tigers posted six shutouts, allow a meager 4.8 points per game and have the ability to cover the field sideline-to-sideline along with having a stellar defensive front.

Mueller said limiting turnovers will be a key since there might not be as many overall possessions in the game. Stewartville has had just two turnovers in a game twice out of 13 games.

"That will be big against Annandale, which has an explosive offense, not giving them an extra possession or a short field," Mueller said. "We think they'll have a tough job trying to score on our guys, so if we make them go the full field, we'll be in good shape."

Stewartville quarterback Ayden Helder has had a dynamic season. He is 151-for-213 passing for 2,252 yards with a whopping 40 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has also rushed for 362 yards and three scores as the Tigers average 41.5 points per game.

"We just have to find what the defense gives us and take that," Mueller said.

Parker Wangen (43 catches, 641 yards, 16 touchdowns) and Henry Tschetter (37 catches, 433 yards, six TDs) are Stewartville's top receivers. Carter Miller has rushed for 782 yards and 11 TDs on just 105 carries and he has also caught 24 passes for 412 yards and eight TDs.

"There's a lot of guys really pumped up and I'm sure there's a lot of nerves going around, too," Wangen said. "I think we have a bunch of confidence, but not too much."

Mueller said the Tigers had a case of the jitters going into the state semifinals.

They trailed Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7-6

at the half before pulling out a 28-7 victory. Mueller's hoping a second game on the big stage at U.S. Bank Stadium will be a bit more calming for the squad.

"I still think there will be some butterflies this week, just in a different way," he said. "No so much where we're at, we're kind of past that, but just being in the state championship game."

"In the semifinals, there were a lot of unknowns, like what playing at U.S. Bank was going to be like," Tschetter said. "But I think having played there once, we'll be confident going in next time."