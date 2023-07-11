No. 1 in-state wide receiver sets commitment date, Vols named finalist

Four-star wide receiver Amari Jefferson will announce his commitment on Aug. 5.

Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama are Jefferson’s final three schools.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jefferson is the No. 209 overall prospect and No. 36 wide receiver in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 player in Tennessee, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Jefferson earned first-team All-State honors and helped Baylor win a state championship in 2022. He recorded 72 receptions, 1,370 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns as a junior.

Jefferson officially visited Tennessee on June 23.

