No. 1 in-state linebacker schedules official visit to Tennessee

Four-star linebacker Edwin Spillman announced he will officially visit Tennessee June 16-18.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker is from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Spillman is the No. 229 overall prospect and No. 23 linebacker in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 2 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports.

He earned second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors and was a first-team All-State selection last season. Spillman finished the season with 101 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss and six pass breakups.

Spillman announced Tennessee is one of six teams for his commitment on April 6. He will also take official visits to Florida State, Ohio State and Georgia this summer.

All-American linebacker Edwin Spillman discusses Tennessee, official visit

More Recruiting!

Quarterback Deuce Knight details Tennessee visit, player development from Vols' staff No. 1 2024 tight end includes Tennessee in top-five schools Tennessee makes top-six for No. 1 tight end in Arizona No. 1 2024 running back includes Vols in top-five schools 2023 SEC football recruiting rankings after Vols' Emmanuel Okoye commitment

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire