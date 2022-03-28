No 1. Stanford defeats No. 2 Texas, advances to second consecutive Final Four
Yahoo Sports’ Cassandra Negley recaps the Cardinal’s win over the Longhorns in the Elite 8, advancing to the Final Four for the 15th time in program history.
Top women's seeds South Carolina and Stanford punch tickets to Final Four; Kansas, North Carolina join Duke, Villanova in Final Four men's bracket.
Arkansas could not respond to a late LSU rally, setting up a winner-take-all game on Monday in front of a national audience.
“This is a tough blow for all of us,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said
Lucas Gordon and the bats shine as No. 2 Texas avoids the sweep in Lubbock.
North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s.
South Carolina never left it in doubt to reach the Final Four.
Alabama women's basketball's season came to a close with a 78-73 loss to South Dakota State in WNIT. Brittany Davis led all scorers with 28 points.
Judge dismisses plaintiffs’ claim over tweeted video, saying insults by rapper’s sister did not qualify as defamation Cardi B. The rapper’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, was involved in a dispute with three beachgoers. Photograph: Valérie Macon/AFP/Getty Images The rapper Cardi B has beaten a lawsuit filed against her by three beachgoers who claimed they had been defamed during an altercation over parking. A lawsuit filed in New York last year alleged that the singer’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, an
A number of Hollywood stars wore blue and gold in solidarity with Ukraine before the Oscars telecast paid tribute to the besieged country.
Kansas flipped the switch at halftime, and it did so emphatically.
Deborah Chow, who directed the series, said it was "kind of moving" to have the iconic villain on set.
“Wasn’t what I was expecting,” Ochai Agbaji said of Bill Self’s halftime speech that sparked KU’s second-half explosion to beat Miami.
Kansas vs Villanova prediction, NCAA Tournament Final 4 game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Saturday
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
Earlier today, we looked at what the 49ers will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. And here’s the reaction to the item was posted: the 49ers will have a hard time trading Garoppolo. The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, [more]
Here's how the purse was paid out at the WGC-Dell Tech. Match Play, from the champ to those who didn't win a match.
“I have no idea how I finished the game."
Landry thought he'd make... HOW much? Either the WR had no concept of his market, was lied to by his agent (who he has since fired) or the report is highly inaccurate:
The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach. “I wanted to stay close to Brian when his legal issues started,” [more]