No. 1 South Dakota State football vs No. 22 Youngstown State. Preview and prediction.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits plays against North Dakota State Bisons on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

After two straight weeks of topping historic rivals and crushing narratives, there might not be any narratives left to loft onto South Dakota State. They’ve shown they're atop the FCS and then it's everyone else.

Even with the success they've had SDSU football coach Jimmy Rogers said they still have room to improve, and he's going to get it out of them.

“We're not going to look past airs,” Rogers said in his weekly press conference. “We're going to show how we can get better, we're going to push it, demand it and make the most of what this football team is capable of. I believe success has nothing to do with wins and losses. That's how it's judged on the outside, (but) I believe in pushing yourself to the limits of how far you can take your talent.”

This week the Jackrabbits travel to Youngstown, Ohio to take on the No. 22 ranked Penguins, who are riding a three-game win streak.

“Of all the games, they may be one of the more balanced teams,” Rogers said of the Penguins. “From offense, defense and special teams that we’ll go against this season. So, we will have a tall task at hand.”

Youngstown State is the leading rushing team in the Missouri Valley Conference and is one of nine FCS teams that holds opponents to under 100 rushing yards per game. Their passing game has looked reinvigorated over the past month, against Missouri State, they threw for 415 yards, the third most in a game in school history.

NDSU’s wide receiver Eli Green (13) runs with the ball on the sidelines on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

Here is the tale of the tape between the two teams:

No. 1 SDSU (9-0, 6-0) at No. 22 Youngstown State (6-3, 4-2)

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Where: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio

TV/Radio: ESPN+/Jackrabbit Sports Network

What’s at stake: Unlike the past couple of weeks of historic rivalry games, this one only has good old-fashioned playoff implications at stake. Another loss for Youngstown State could keep them from receiving an at-large bid, while a win for the Jackrabbits would likely mean hosting playoff games until the national championship. Both sides have plenty to play for.

Who’s better: South Dakota State has shown that it’s their championship to lose at this point. They’ve outgunned every opponent in their way, regardless of rank or past history Seemingly the only team that could beat the Jackrabbits is themselves. Still, Youngstown State possesses the talent to sneak up on the SDSU if they’re not on their game. The Penguins have the best rushing attack in the Missouri Valley thanks to an explosive offensive line and backfield. The Penguins boast eight preseason Missouri Valley Conference players with most of those selections on the defensive side of the ball.

Matchup to watch: The Youngstown receiving core of Max Tomczak, Bryce Oliver and company against the South Dakota State secondary. The Penguins have revitalized their passing game over the past four weeks, amassing 83 passing receptions, 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns during that span. That’s a huge leap compared to the four passing touchdowns they had through their first five games. SDSU corners Dalys Beanum and DyShawn Gales will have their hands full on Saturday.

SDSU wins if: They’re able to limit the rushing opportunities created by the Youngstown State offensive line and hold down the running back room. Rogers called the Penguins offensive line “strong and twitchy,” and transfer running back Tyshon King has made a notable impact in his first season with Youngstown State. King ranks 30th in the FCS in rushing yards per game and tailback Dra Rushton has been the perfect complement to him in recent weeks. Rushton has rushed for 357 yards in five games this season.

Prediction: SDSU, 42-7. The Jackrabbits rushing defense should be able to shut down the run, limiting one of the most effective aspects of the Penguins offense. On the other end, we don’t see Youngstown State being able to slow Isaiah Davis, Amar Johnson or Mark Gronowski and the passing game.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota State football vs Youngstown State: Preview and pick