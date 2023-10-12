No. 1 South Dakota State football vs. Northern Iowa: Who has the edge?

South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers had to admit the beard he’s sporting ahead of Saturday’s Hobo Day game against Northern Iowa is less than impressive.

“It’s average isn’t it?” Rogers joked during his weekly media availability.

“It’s just a fun time of the year," he said of Hobo Day. "The spirit of the University and how many people get into it and the atmosphere that it brings on game day, that’s what’s special about it.”

The Jackrabbits are coming off a conference win over Illinois State in which Isaiah Davis and SDSU’s run game steamrolled the Redbirds. Davis finished the game with 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“Do we feel like we have the best backfield in the FCS? Yeah, I do,” Rogers said. “I think those guys get better every week and it’s not just Amar and Isaiah. Angel Johnson is pretty special too.”

Looking at this week's matchup against Northern Iowa, Rogers showered the Panthers in respect, especially the team’s offense which is led by quarterback Theo Day.

“They have really special wide receivers but the quarterback makes it go,” Rogers said. “They have time to throw the ball because the O-line is really good. The running backs are hard to tackle in space, so the check down is there.”

Here is the tale of the tape between the two sides.

No. 1 South Dakota (5-0, 2-0) vs Northern Iowa (3-2, 2-0)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

TV/Radio: Midco Sports, ESPN+/Jackrabbit Sports Network

What’s at stake: Losing at home on homecoming. It wouldn't be the first time Northern Iowa has played the role of spoiler at South Dakota State’s Hobo Day. In 2021, UNI defeated the Jackrabbits in their annual homecoming celebration, 26-17, and recently the Panthers have played SDSU close. But by now we’re all too familiar with Rogers' point of view when it comes to historical analysis: It’ll have no bearing on what the Jackrabbits do this Saturday.

Who’s better: South Dakota State. They have the talent and that talent has performed to its potential this season. They've dominated so far in 2023 and rank top 10 in passing yards allowed, red zone offense, rushing offense, scoring offense and scoring defense.

Northern Iowa, meanwhile, enters Dykhouse Stadium with an elite passing offense that ranks 11th in the FCS. They also have the 25th-ranked rushing defense, which will have its hands full trying to contend with SDSU’s offensive line and their dynamic backfield. Rogers also praised the Panthers' defense for its duplicity and ability to throw different looks at an opponent.

Matchup to watch: Northern Iowa’s passing offense against SDSU’s secondary. We know the Jackrabbits' game plan is to take away the run and make teams one-dimensional, which they’re great at, but this week they’ll be matching up with one of the best passing offenses in the FCS.

UNI throws for an average of 284.6 yards per game and their offense is led by Michigan State transfer Theo Day. Day was named on this season’s Walter Payton Award preseason watchlist and was praised by Rogers for his arm strength and ability to quickly process defenses on the fly.

The Jackrabbits only allow 150 passing yards per game, which is seventh-best in the FCS, so something has to give between the two sides.

SDSU wins if: They’re able to keep Day and the rest of the offense in check.

Prediction: 35-28 SDSU. Aside from the Montana State game, this may be the toughest test the Jacks will have faced this season.

