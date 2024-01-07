No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball wins SEC home opener 85-66 over Mississippi State

South Carolina women's basketball opened its home SEC play with an 85-66 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.

The No. 1 Gamecocks (14-0, 2-0 SEC) were led by senior center Kamilla Cardoso, who had 13 points and 15 rebounds for her third straight double-double (and eighth of the year). Sophomore Chloe Kitts added 12 points and sophomore Ashlyn Watkins had nine points with 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 0-2) were led by senior guard Jerkaila Jordan's 25 points and graduate guard Lauren Park-Lane's 14 points.

South Carolina carried a 10-point lead into halftime. It went on a 9-0 run toward the end of the first quarter, extending a two-point advantage into an 11-point lead.

Mississippi State fought back with a 7-0 run of its own, bringing the game back within five with under four minutes to go in the first half, but couldn't close the deficit any more.

Bree Hall leads Gamecocks' scoring charge

Junior guard Bree Hall led four Gamecocks who scored in double digits with 15 points.

Hall scored double-digit points for the fourth time in five games after starting the year reaching double figures three times in nine games. She finished the night 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, her fifth game this season with three makes from beyond the arc.

Hall had eight of her points in the third quarter, including back-to-back 3-point makes.

Jerkaila Jordan puts up 25

Senior guard Jerkaila Jordan provided the spark for the Bulldog's offense, even in the loss. Jordan, Mississippi State's leading scorer on the year, recorded 25 points with four rebounds and three assists.

It was Jordan's seventh game of 20 or more points this season.

Jordan struggled from beyond the arc, missing her first five attempts. But she hit a 3-pointer with a hand in her face as the shot clock expired late in the game for her first make of the day.

South Carolina's free-throw shooting trends up

The Gamecocks shot 15 of 20 from the free-throw line, well better than their season average.

South Carolina entered Sunday's game shooting 65% from the free-throw line, the 294th-best number in the nation, but has shot 80% over its last two games. The Gamecocks finished 13-of-15 from the charity stripe against Florida on Thursday.

South Carolina made its first eight free throws on the afternoon and its advantage at the stripe allowed it to build a halftime lead.

