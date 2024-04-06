No. 1 South Carolina vs Iowa in NCAA women’s national championship: How to watch

It’s the rematch everyone wanted, for all the marbles.

The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team meets Iowa in the NCAA championship game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland (3 p.m., ABC) in a highly anticipated of last year’s national semifinals in Dallas that could break television viewership records. Here’s how to watch and what to know.

South Carolina vs. Iowa game info

South Carolina’s Raven Johnson (25) shoots during practice in advance of the National Championship game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday April 6, 2024.

Running it back

An undefeated South Carolina team led by coach Dawn Staley and loaded with McDonald’s All-Americans who essentially function as two starting lineups.

A high-scoring Iowa squad spearheaded by record-breaking guard Caitlin Clark with some secondary players who can put the ball in the basket, too.

If it sounds familiar, it’s because these teams played each other in nearly identical circumstances last April in Dallas. USC was the undefeated No. 1 overall seed but came two games short of a perfect season thanks to Clark (who had 41 points) and the Hawkeyes.

Everyone in the South Carolina program attached to that loss has processed it differently. Guard Raven Johnson has watched the game 100 times, she said. Staley has avoided it because she’s focused on this year’s team and how it matches up to Iowa — not last year’s.

But nobody is anything but locked in.

“The fact we made it here with our team, it’s been amazing,” said guard Te-Hina Paopao, an Oregon transfer. “I’m kind of shocked, but at the same time we were prepared for this. We got ready for this. And to know that we play in the championship game, it’s a great feeling.”

Iowa and Clark have been expected to reach this stage all season, too, and are seeking their own shining moment after losing to LSU by 17 points in last year’s national championship game — a huge motivating factor for Clark, whose team eliminated LSU in the Elite Eight last weekend.

“I think for myself, it’s that I always believed in this team,” Clark said. “I believe in the people around me. Coach (Lisa) Bluder is so good at building teams. So I think there was always a belief from Day One that we can get back to this national title game.”

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) takes questions before practice for the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Saturday, April 6, 2024 in Cleveland.

Setting a new TV record?

Women’s basketball is in a good spot. A very good spot. Between USC, Staley, Iowa and Clark — and dozens of other talented players and entertaining teams — the sport is experiencing surges in attention, coverage, viewership and attendance.

Case in point: Last Monday’s thrilling Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, per the network, which made it the most-watched college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to air on an ESPN platform.

Then, four days later, Friday’s Iowa-UConn semifinal game (which was played after South Carolina-N.C. State and ended with a controversial call) surpassed the record set four days earlier. Iowa-UConn averaged 14.2 million viewers and peaked at 17 million viewers.

Could South Carolina-Iowa break the record again?

One prominent media reporter thinks so. The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, a longtime follower of television trends, predicted an USC-Iowa game would draw an average of 16.9 million viewers on ABC.

“Iowa’s Caitlin Clark attempting to take down undefeated South Carolina would be the mother of all viewership matchups,” Deistch wrote yesterday, adding that it “has everything one could want in a title game.”

Staley spoke glowingly about the state of the game in her pregame news conference Saturday but said she hopes that momentum continues.

“I hope that everybody gets exactly what they want out of it,” Staley said. “I just hope the viewers, the people in attendance will take tomorrow’s moment and carry it to the rest of the history of our sport. Hopefully, we can keep the eyeballs and demand where it needs to be.”

South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson (5) shoots during practice in advance of the National Championship game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday April 6, 2024.

South Carolina vs. Iowa game notes