No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota

·2 min read
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots a 3-pointer over South Dakota defender Chloe Lamb (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

No. 1 South Carolina stumbles, rallies to beat South Dakota

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) shoots a 3-pointer over South Dakota defender Chloe Lamb (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- After winning by 81 in its season opener, South Carolina found a tougher fight against South Dakota.

Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke each scored 19 points, and the top-ranked Gamecocks pulled away after halftime for an 81-71 win in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Saturday.

''We're going to be tested,'' South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. ''We were tested today. We're going to be tested tomorrow. We could have scheduled differently, but this type of competition is the best type of teacher.''

Henderson finished two points shy of a career high. She was 8 of 13 from the floor and also had nine rebounds.

Chloe Lamb led South Dakota (0-1) with 18 points, and Hannah Sjerven added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

South Carolina (2-0) trailed by five during the second quarter and the game was tied 37-37 at halftime before the Gamecocks pulled away. They outscored the Coyotes 31-11 in the third quarter, and Cooke's basket with 19 seconds left gave the Gamecocks a 20-point lead entering the final frame.

''Nothing changed,'' Staley said. ''I thought South Dakota played great basketball and we played subpar basketball. I thought we looked unorganized at times. We looked rushed. I knew we had another gear in us. When that gear kicked in, I thought we did a great job of exploding for a 31-point third quarter.''

They stretched the advantage to 21 in the fourth quarter before South Dakota cut it to seven with just under a minute to play.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina's size eventually wore down the Coyotes. The Gamecocks outrebounded South Dakota 45-37 and had 15 offensive boards.

SHE SAID IT

''This is my 21st year of coaching, and an old coach told me that a marathon isn't won in the first mile,'' Staley said about getting down in the second quarter. ''You have to have a little bit of trust in your players that some of your good habits will kick in, and they did.''

ROLE PLAYER

South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere was 1 for 8 from the floor in the first half. She finished with 11 points and nine rebounds on 4-of-12 shooting.

''I just needed to go stronger in the paint,'' she said. ''I think in the first half I was going soft. I think I could be a lot stronger in the paint. Once I'm doing that - trying to get contact - and finishing through contact, is really what helped me in the second half.''

UP NEXT

South Carolina plays Gonzaga in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

South Dakota plays Gonzaga on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

---

https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Sarah Fuller kicks off to start second half, college football history

    Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game

  • Tyson fights to draw with Jones Jr. in exhibition

    While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.

  • Steph Curry, NBA Twitter react to Nate Robinson getting knocked out

    Nate Robinson was in a bad spot Saturday night against Jake Paul.

  • Why Broncos can't sign Colin Kaepernick to play Sunday against Saints

    Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.

  • Detroit Lions may have to change power structure to lure top coach, GM

    With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate

  • Syracuse QB inexplicably spikes ball on fourth-and-goal to lose game (Video)

    A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse. 

  • Ex-Detroit Lions players react to Matt Patricia's firing: 'Best news I've heard all year'

    Matt Patricia rubbed large segments of the Detroit Lions locker room the wrong way with how he treated players during his first two seasons.

  • Best moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III

    Here are some of the top moments from Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley's win at The Match III at Stone Canyon Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

  • Monday night injury apparently ends Bucs center A.Q. Shipley’s career

    The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]

  • There's no one reason Michigan football is malfunctioning — but it starts with coaching

    Michigan football can't just blame the injury to Cade McNamara for the 27-17 loss to Penn State on Saturday. It's deeper than that.

  • Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr LIVE result: Latest updates as fight between legends ends as draw

    Tyson and Jones fought to a draw

  • No QBs in Denver, no home for SF as COVID-19 sows NFL chaos

    The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks. The San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility. The COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions around the NFL on Saturday, again calling into question the league's plan to play a full schedule after several weeks that went relatively smoothly.

  • Washington head coach Ron Rivera borrowed a trick play from 'Little Giants' to bamboozle the Dallas Cowboys

    Facing second-and-five, Washington called on "The Annexation of Puerto Rico" to pick up the first down.

  • Pippen has career-high 25 as Vandy beats Valparaiso 77-71

    Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse has a much deeper bench for his second season than for his first. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points as Vanderbilt held off Valparaiso 77-71 Friday night in the season opener for both teams. Pippen put Vanderbilt ahead to stay by scoring six straight starting with a pair of free throws with 4:24 left at 61-59.

  • Lennox Lewis exclusive interview: 'Mike Tyson said he wanted to eat my children but we have a deep friendship'

    Considering Mike Tyson once said he would "eat his children", it comes as something of a surprise to hear Lennox Lewis say he has a deep friendship and connection with his old adversary. But Lewis is in a reflective mood, and willing to let bygones be bygones. A new documentary is out on his "untold story" and he comes across as what he is - a great statesman of his sport. You can see that in how he also talks of his growing affection for Evander Holyfield, but the fighter's instinct has not left him as he describes how of the current generation of heavyweights only Tyson Fury would give him problems "for a couple of rounds" before Lewis would unleash his trademark finish. And while his regard for his rivals is clear, the documentary shows how the feeling is entirely mutual for a man who was, of course, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Indeed, the longer Lewis has been out of the sport, the more 'The Lion' has been, well, lionised. He certainly merits it, both in performance, and the way Lewis has always carried himself. "To be a champion, you have to act like a champion," the 55-year-old told Telegraph Sport. Yet it is easy to forget just how combative the (younger) Lewis was with all his rivals - the mass brawl with Tyson and his entourage in 2002, when 'Iron Mike' bit his leg, or the television studio scrap with Hasim Rahman which caused mayhem. Lewis always kept his composure, but as he also revealed: "I'm a fighter, so I was already to go..." Lewis through the ages, nonetheless, is a fighter and sportsman to behold. He never ducked, he never hid, and once in the ring, stood without fear against all-comers, like a fortress wall, his fists booming cannons. In this latest documentary of his life, Lewis stands out as a man who made the most of what he had, and where he came from.

  • What happens if the Ravens are forced to forfeit?

    The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.

  • People can’t be serious with these complaints about Cowboys 41-16 loss

    It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...

  • No. 13 Georgia runs all over South Carolina in 45-16 victory

    No. 13 Georgia's 45-16 win over South Carolina was the Bulldogs' biggest victory of this strange season on the scoreboard. ''It's hard to say that because of the quality of the competition,'' Smart said. James Cook ran for 104 yards on just six carries and three other Georgia backs had at least 77 yards.

  • With Tom Herman on the hot seat, what’s Texas’ next move?

    If Texas is getting ready to move on from Herman, who could replace him? Texas is back, right where we remember it — with everyone in the sport speculating on who'll be the next coach.

  • Outbreak puts Ohio State's championship hopes in jeopardy

    Ohio State officials are unsure when the team can practice again, let alone play next week at Michigan State, after an outbreak of COVID-19 put the No. 3 Buckeyes' Big Ten title hopes in danger. ''I have no clue what this afternoon or tomorrow will bring or next week will bring,'' athletic director Gene Smith said Saturday. Three more college football games across the country were canceled or postponed Saturday, including Florida State hosting Virginia.