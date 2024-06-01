No.1 seed Vols take down Norsemen 9-3 in regional opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers earned their 51st win of the season after defeating Northeast Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA regional 9-3.

Tennessee found itself behind early after only the third pitch of the game, when Cleary Simpson took Chris Amos deep for a solo home run.

The Volunteers combined for five runs in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by a three-run home run by Billy Amick.

The Vols’ are back in action Saturday night against Indiana.

