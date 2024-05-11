No.1 Scheffler prepares to face fatherhood as PGA looms

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is looking at the challenge of fatherhood ahead of next week's PGA Championship (Andrew Redington)

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler has been golf's hottest sensation over the past two months, but he's about to face a new challenge that will test him in unprecedented ways -- fatherhood.

The 27-year-old American, who won his second Masters crown in three seasons last month at Augusta National, has been off for three weeks as he and his wife, Meredith, await the birth of their first child.

"Hopefully I'll be a good dad. I'm going to do my best," Scheffler said last month. "It's an exciting time for Meredith and me. It's an exciting time for the rest of our family. We're looking forward to this next journey in our life together."

Scheffler has until Tuesday afternoon to decide whether or not he will play at next week's 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

His impressive early season run has included wins at Bay Hill and The Players Championship in March, a runner-up effort after losing a Houston Open playoff, then wins last month at the Masters and Heritage tournaments.

Scheffler became the first player since 1985 to win the Masters and at the Heritage the following week.

After winning the Masters for a second time, Scheffler said he does not plan on fatherhood dimming his competitive desires.

"Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing," said Scheffler. "My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line.

"But I still love competing. I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure."

That's not good news for Scheffler's competitors, including US pal Max Homa.

"You want to beat people at their best. He's making that incredibly difficult," Homa said. "I will say if there's one thing that could slow him down it's parenthood. It's hard."

"Scottie is frustratingly well rounded as a human being," Homa added. "He's a hard worker at golf, I know he's going to be an amazingly hard worker as a dad. I know he's going to dominate both.

"Yeah, he's probably going to have to make some adjustments with sleep and the practice and dividing your time amongst that when you're home.

"Scottie is on track to be one of the best of all time. It will be a learning curve, but I don't hope it slows him down. You always want to beat the best when they're at their best, so he's giving us a really good target to aim for."

- 'I'm excited' -

Scheffler was feeling the excitement as an impending dad last month.

"I'm excited," he said. "When it comes to having a kid, every single person says it changes your life and it's the most special thing in the world... I cannot even imagine what being a parent is going to be like."

Scheffler is ready to support his child whether or not they want to follow dad into the world of golf.

"How long will it take me to put a plastic club in my kid's hands? You know, it's funny. Some people want to be like their parents and some people don't.

"What's my kid going to like? Who the heck knows. Who knows what they will pick up on. But whatever it is, I just want to be there to support him. Doesn't matter what they are doing."

