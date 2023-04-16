No. 1 safety in Maryland commits to Tennessee
Three-star safety Edrees Farooq announced his commitment to Tennessee on Sunday.
Farooq committed to the Vols over Penn State, Ohio State, West Virginia and Michigan.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety is from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.
Farooq is the No. 558 overall prospect and No. 55 safety in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 17 player and No. 1 safety in Maryland, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.
Farooq is the ninth commitment for the Vols in the class of 2024 and the third in April. Gage Ginther and Jesse Perry announced their commitments earlier this month.
Following Farooq’s commitment, Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks eighth nationally and fifth in the Southeastern Conference.
110% Committed#GoVols #VolNation @coachjoshheupel @CoachTimBanks @CoachET3 @Coach_Nez_ 🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/ShSXJ1zY9q
— Edrees Farooq (@EdreesFarooq21) April 16, 2023
