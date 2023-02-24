No. 1 running back Jerrick Gibson schedules visit to Tennessee

The recruiting dead period ends Feb. 28 and the Volunteers have been active scheduling upcoming visits for top 2024 targets.

Five-star running back Jerrick Gibson announced he will take an official visit to Tennessee on June 16, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Gibson will also take official visits to Georgia, Alabama and Texas.

The 5-foot-10.5, 190-pound running back is from Gainesville, Florida and currently plays at IMG Academy.

Gibson is the No. 22 overall player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 6 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports consensus.

Gibson went on three unofficial visits to Tennessee in 2022. He was in attendance for Tennessee’s wins over Florida and Alabama. Gibson was previously committed to Florida, but decommitted Feb. 22, 2022.

More Recruiting!

