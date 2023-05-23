No. 1 running back in 2024 locks in an official visit to Michigan

Michigan football may now have the No. 2 ranked 2024 class behind Georgia, but the Wolverines aren’t slowing down and Michigan continues to have momentum on the trail.

June is going to be a big recruiting month for the Wolverines. There are several big-name recruits visiting Ann Arbor every weekend in June and another huge name is set to come to Michigan for an official visit.

It was announced on Monday, top-ranked running back and four-star Taylor Tatum will be in Ann Arbor on June 23 for an official visit. Tatum hails from Longview (Texas) and according to 247Sports Composite rankings, the 5-foot-10 running back is the 31st-ranked recruit in the 2024 cycle, the No. 1 running back, and the sixth-ranked recruit in Texas.

There is one Crystal Ball prediction in for Tatum on 247Sports from a Texas insider for Tatum to go to Michigan. The Wolverines currently have four-star RB Jordan Marshall committed in 2024 and Michigan recently had another Crystal Ball prediction in four three-star RB Micah Kaapana.

During the June 23 weekend, Tatum will be joined by four-star LB Aaron Chiles, four-star edge Darien Mayo, four-star CBs Jameer Grimsley and Terhyon Nichols, among others.

Tatum announced he would be visiting USC (June 2) and Oklahoma (June 16) as his other two June official visits.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire