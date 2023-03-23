No. 1 recruit in the nation is visiting Georgia this weekend

The top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs on the weekend of March 25. Five-star offensive tackle recruit David Sanders is the No. 1 recruit at his position and the No. 1 player in North Carolina.

Sanders plays high school football from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is one of multiple Providence Day Chargers to receive an offer from the University of Georgia.

Does Providence Day sound familiar to Georgia fans? Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs signed class of 2023 four-star defensive back Chris Peal from Providence Day this offseason. Additionally, the Dawgs also signed running back Kyron Jones from Charlotte Christian, a rival of Providence Day, in the class of 2023 cycle.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound offensive tackle is still filling into his frame. Sanders is planning on attending the 2025 All-American Bowl. Georgia extended a scholarship offer to David Sanders, who additionally plays defensive end and tight end, in March 2022.

The Providence Day star plans to open the 2023 high school football season at Bank of American Stadium in the first ever game between high school teams at the stadium. Providence Day will play against Northwestern High School in the first ever Keep Pounding High School Classic on Aug. 19.

The best recruit in the class of 2025 recruit announced his plans to visit Georgia football in Athens via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire