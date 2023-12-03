No. 1 RCTC women win by 100 points

Dec. 2—ROCHESTER — Sophie Andring had a huge game as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team, ranked No. 1 among Division III NJCAA schools, rolled to an easy 128-28 victory over Minnesota North College-Itasca on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets, the defending Division III national champions, are now 5-1 on the season.

Andring, a Dover-Eyota grad, poured in 48 points and she added eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Cassidy Shute had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Yellowjackets while Janae Bennett had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Marianna Franklin had 11 points and nine assists.

RCTC finished with 38 assists and 26 steals. The Yellowjackets caused 41 turnovers and had just three. It shot 53% from the field and 39% from 3-point range (19-for-48).

The Yellowackets travel to International Falls to play Rainy River Community College on Dec. 9 .