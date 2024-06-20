No. 1 RB recruit visiting the University of Georgia

The No. 1 running back recruit in the class of 2026, Savion Hiter, is visiting the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

Hiter plays high school football for Woodberry Forest School in Woodbery Forest, Virginia. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back is the top-ranked recruit in Virginia, per Rivals. Hiter is also considered the No. 26 recruit in the country, which means that he could end up as a five-star recruit.

For now, Hiter is ranked as a four-star prospect. The Woodberry standout has recent scholarship offers from North Carolina, Kentucky and Boston College. Overall, Hiter has over two dozen scholarship offers.

The rising junior announced his plans to visit the University of Georgia on June 20.

Georgia football currently has one commitment in the class of 2026 in five-star quarterback recruit Jared Curtis. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have been on fire in recruiting this month. Georgia has added several commitments this June and is hoping to land a pair of recent USC decommitments.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire