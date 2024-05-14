No. 1 RB in 2026 class to visit Oregon Ducks this weekend

It looks like Oregon Ducks’ new running back coach Ra’Shaad Samples is moving quickly to establish himself as an elite recruiter in Eugene. Last weekend, he landed 4-star RB Dierre Hill, the No. 7 RB in the 2025 class, and now he is turning to an elite target in the future.

This coming weekend, 4-star RB Javian Osborne, the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class, will be coming to visit Eugene for the first time. While Osborne is the No. 1 RB in the class per On3, he is the No. 5 RB and No. 55 overall player in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 188 pounds, Osborne is one of the prized recruits in the class, and he is currently projected to land with the Texas Longhorns, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

The Ducks currently have the No. 10 class in the 2026 cycle, with one commitment from 4-star EDGE Tony Cumberland, the No. 25 overall player in the class.

