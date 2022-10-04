No. 1 RB in 2024 class includes Oregon in top-12 recruiting cutdown

The Oregon Ducks have been pretty hot on the running back recruiting trail ever since RB coach Carlos Locklyn came into the fold. They ended the 2022 recruiting cycle by flipping 4-star RB Jordan James from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Ducks, and then started out the 2023 cycle with a bang by getting a surprise commitment from 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who is quickly playing himself into contention as one of the best backs in the nation.

So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Ducks are in contention to land 5-star RB Jerrick Gibson, the No. 1 ranked back in the 2024 class. On Tuesday afternoon, Gibson announced his top-12, with Oregon firmly in the mix alongside the usual suspects.

The IMG Academy star is ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the 2024 class, and will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in the recruiting world over the next 12-16 months.

Jerrick Gibson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

93

FL

RB

Rivals

4

6.0

FL

RB

ESPN

5

90

FL

RB

On3 Recruiting

4

94

FL

RB

247 Composite

5

0.9943

FL

RB

Vitals

Hometown

Bradenton, Florida

Projected Position

Running Back

Height

5-foot-10

Weight

200 pounds

Class

2024

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Florida Gators

  • Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Tennessee Volunteers

