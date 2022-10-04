No. 1 RB in 2024 class includes Oregon in top-12 recruiting cutdown

The Oregon Ducks have been pretty hot on the running back recruiting trail ever since RB coach Carlos Locklyn came into the fold. They ended the 2022 recruiting cycle by flipping 4-star RB Jordan James from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Ducks, and then started out the 2023 cycle with a bang by getting a surprise commitment from 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who is quickly playing himself into contention as one of the best backs in the nation.

So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Ducks are in contention to land 5-star RB Jerrick Gibson, the No. 1 ranked back in the 2024 class. On Tuesday afternoon, Gibson announced his top-12, with Oregon firmly in the mix alongside the usual suspects.

The IMG Academy star is ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the 2024 class, and will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in the recruiting world over the next 12-16 months.

Jerrick Gibson’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 93 FL RB Rivals 4 6.0 FL RB ESPN 5 90 FL RB On3 Recruiting 4 94 FL RB 247 Composite 5 0.9943 FL RB

Vitals

Hometown Bradenton, Florida Projected Position Running Back Height 5-foot-10 Weight 200 pounds Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks

Georgia Bulldogs

Miami Hurricanes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

Ohio State Buckeyes

Tennessee Volunteers

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 5’10 197 RB from Gainesville, FL is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the 2024 Class (No. 11 NATL)https://t.co/ZXH0b8OJwq pic.twitter.com/rUi98fsFF0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 4, 2022

