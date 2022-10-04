No. 1 RB in 2024 class includes Oregon in top-12 recruiting cutdown
The Oregon Ducks have been pretty hot on the running back recruiting trail ever since RB coach Carlos Locklyn came into the fold. They ended the 2022 recruiting cycle by flipping 4-star RB Jordan James from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Ducks, and then started out the 2023 cycle with a bang by getting a surprise commitment from 4-star RB Dante Dowdell, who is quickly playing himself into contention as one of the best backs in the nation.
So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Ducks are in contention to land 5-star RB Jerrick Gibson, the No. 1 ranked back in the 2024 class. On Tuesday afternoon, Gibson announced his top-12, with Oregon firmly in the mix alongside the usual suspects.
The IMG Academy star is ranked as the No. 17 overall player in the 2024 class, and will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in the recruiting world over the next 12-16 months.
Jerrick Gibson’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
FL
RB
Rivals
4
6.0
FL
RB
ESPN
5
90
FL
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
94
FL
RB
247 Composite
5
0.9943
FL
RB
Vitals
Hometown
Bradenton, Florida
Projected Position
Running Back
Height
5-foot-10
Weight
200 pounds
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Michigan Wolverines
Florida Gators
Arkansas Razorbacks
Georgia Bulldogs
Miami Hurricanes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Longhorns
Ohio State Buckeyes
Tennessee Volunteers
BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Jerrick Gibson is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools!
The 5’10 197 RB from Gainesville, FL is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the 2024 Class (No. 11 NATL)https://t.co/ZXH0b8OJwq pic.twitter.com/rUi98fsFF0
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 4, 2022