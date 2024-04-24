Well, that was exciting! Texas A&M baseball (35-5) escaped what could have been a midweek nightmare with a victory, defeating the visiting Houston Cougars (20-21) on Tuesday night 13-11.

In a game narrowly similar to last Tuesday's 15-5 win over Air Force, the Aggies trailed 3-0 in the first as head coach Jim Schlossnagle opted to start freshman Brett Antolick, who allowed four hits and all three of said first half runs before being replaced after 1.2 innings.

At the plate, the Aggie's prolific offense continued to score at will, as star freshman Caden Sorrell led the way with his 4-4 outing with an RBI and would have completed the cycle if his hits had left the park.

Exploding in the second, Texas A&M plated five runs due to a combination of wild pitches and poor fielding. The floodgates opened in the third as Hayden Schott's three-run home run hit the Aggies scoreboard to increase the lead to 8-3.

Delivering a 2-4 performance just a day after being named SEC Freshman of the Week, again, Gavin Grahovic's 15th home run made things even tougher for the Cougars as the lead ballooned to 10-4.

Credit to Houston, who continued to chip away. Braden Montgomery's RBI doubled in the sixth, increasing his SEC-leading RBI total to an impressive 68 in the year. At the same time, the Aggies' final runs would become extremely important going into the eighth.

Taking full advantage of A&M's pitching issues, the Cougars hit two home runs, plating five to get within two, forcing Schlossnagle to bring in reliable closer Evan Aschenbeck to close things out. Ending the way the game started, erratic, Texas A&M escaped disaster for the 11th consecutive midweek win.

Texas A&M will host No. 17 Georgia (29-10) in Game 1 on Friday, April 26. The game will air on SEC+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1-ranked Texas A&M baseball escapes visiting Houston 13-11 on Tuesday night