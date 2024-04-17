No. 1-ranked Texas A&M baseball run-rules Air Force to to continue win streak

It only took seven innings for the No. 1-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (33-4, 11-4 SEC) to get past visiting Air Force on Tuesday night, run-ruling the Falcons 15-5 behind an offensive explosion in the fifth.

Just two days after sweeping the then No. 6-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, the Aggies looked somewhat tired after an early 3-0 lead dissipated into a 3-3 tie in the blink of an eye. However, as we've witnessed through all 37 games this season, never, and I mean never, ever count this team out when things get tight.

Once again, Jace LaViolette (4-6, 2 home runs) was stellar at the plate. He led the Aggies in hits while belting two homers on the night. He and Braden Montgomery were responsible for the 3-0 lead with back-to-back bombs.

On the mound, freshman pitcher Weston Moss lasted 1.2 innings with three strikeouts, while Brad Rudis would earn the win as head coach Jim Schlossnagle utilized the bullpen to prevent wear and tear before returning to SEC play this weekend.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, LaViolette broke things wide open with an RBI triple, scoring Ted Burton to take a respectable 5-3 lead. Things got ugly for the Falcons as the inning progressed, as the Aggies would plate six more runs as nearly every batter contributed, while Hayden Schott delivered two runs.

Four more runs came from several reserves, making this the second run rule in less than a week. The Aggies' potent offense (16 hits) is becoming a weekly norm that should scare every team in the country.

Texas A&M's winning streak continues at five games, including winning 13 of their last 14 contests before traveling to face 14th-ranked Alabama this weekend. Game 1 of the series is set for Thursday, April 18, at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network.

