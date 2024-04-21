No. 1-ranked Texas A&M flexed its muscle on Friday during the double-header vs. No. 14 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, earning a 10-5 comeback win in Game 1 and an 18-9 home run fest in Game 2, but failed to complete the sweep on Saturday afternoon.

Falling 10-9, starting pitcher Justin Lamkin has struggled on the mound, allowing five runs in just 1.2 innings pitched while earning a no-decision in the loss. Creating another hole to start the game, an Alabama grand slam in the second led to a 5-0 deficit before freshman phenom Gavin Grahovic got things going at the plate with an RBI single.

Later in the fourth, Grahovic continued to make an impact, hitting a base-clearing double to bring the score within one at 6-5. Adding another run off a solo shot, the Crimson Tide changed pitchers, resulting in a Travis Chesnut triple, driving Ali Camarillo home to tie the game at 7, followed by Jace LaViolette's 20th home run of the year to take an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

After tying the game at 8 in the sixth, Alabama kept the Aggies at bay until Caden Sorrell's sac fly in the seventh to take their final lead of the game, until the Crimson Tide scored two more runs at the bottom of the frame to earn a much-needed victory in SEC play.

Texas A&M will return to Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, April 23, to face Houston at 6:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on SEC+.

Note: Jace LaViolette became the first Texas A&M baseball player to hit 20 home runs in consecutive seasons.

Final stats: Gavin Grahovic had two hits and four RBI, and Jace LaViolette had one hit and three RBI.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1-ranked Texas A&M baseball drops Game 3 vs. No. 14 Alabama