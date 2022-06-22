No. 1 ranked player in state of Oregon drops Ducks from list of final schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

In what was likely a surprising or downright shocking announcement for fans of the Oregon Ducks, Riley Williams, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon, dropped his home-state team from his recruiting finalists on Tuesday.

Williams, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 tight end in the nation and No. 66 player overall in the 2023 class, cut his list of finalists to three. Alabama, Miami and Ohio State made the cut. Less than two weeks ago, Williams announced a top four, with the Ducks as the fourth team.

Even stranger, Williams was scheduled to take his official visit to Oregon this week, but he will not do so. It’s unclear what changed over the past couple of days. but it’s safe to say fans have a right to feel disappointed the Ducks will not be able to keep the No. 1 player in the state home.

Film

Riley Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

0.9556

OR

TE

Rivals

4

5.8

OR

TE

ESPN

4

86

OR

TE

On3 Recruiting

4

93.05

OR

TE

247 Composite

4

93

OR

TE

Vitals

Hometown

Portland, Oregon

Projected Position

Tight End

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

230 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 23, 2021

  • Was scheduled for official visit on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

Twitter

