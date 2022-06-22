No. 1 ranked player in state of Oregon drops Ducks from list of final schools
In what was likely a surprising or downright shocking announcement for fans of the Oregon Ducks, Riley Williams, the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon, dropped his home-state team from his recruiting finalists on Tuesday.
Williams, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 tight end in the nation and No. 66 player overall in the 2023 class, cut his list of finalists to three. Alabama, Miami and Ohio State made the cut. Less than two weeks ago, Williams announced a top four, with the Ducks as the fourth team.
Even stranger, Williams was scheduled to take his official visit to Oregon this week, but he will not do so. It’s unclear what changed over the past couple of days. but it’s safe to say fans have a right to feel disappointed the Ducks will not be able to keep the No. 1 player in the state home.
Film
Riley Williams’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
0.9556
OR
TE
Rivals
4
5.8
OR
TE
ESPN
4
86
OR
TE
On3 Recruiting
4
93.05
OR
TE
247 Composite
4
93
OR
TE
Vitals
Hometown
Portland, Oregon
Projected Position
Tight End
Height
6-foot-6
Weight
230 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Feb. 23, 2021
Was scheduled for official visit on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Hurricanes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic tight end Riley Williams has named his final three, set an announcement date and breaks down why his three finalists made it to the end https://t.co/sZB6KcH42L pic.twitter.com/iPfFyA3M1z
— Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 21, 2022
1
1