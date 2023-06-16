No. 1 ranked Mater Dei OT Brandon Baker names his top 10 schools

Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker is the No. 1 ranked player at his position in the 2024 recruiting class. So far, Baker has gotten offers from 27 different schools.

On Thursday, Baker narrowed that list down to his top 10. According to Chad Simmons at On3, those programs are Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s far from a settled issue, right now Oregon is the overwhelming favorite to get his commitment. On3’s prediction model has the Ducks at 84.6%, followed by a nearly 80-point gap to second-place Georgia (4.9%). On3 says that Baker is scheduled to visit Texas today and Georgia next weekend.

Going by the 247Sports rankings, Baker is second overall in the state of California and No. 23 nationally in his class.

More football stories

Georgia pads ’24 recruiting lead with another blue chip DL

Clemson continues hot streak with 4-star RB’s commitment

Story originally appeared on High School Sports