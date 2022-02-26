No. 1-ranked center visiting for Kentucky game, and the top UK basketball recruiting links

Baye Fall, the top-ranked center in the basketball recruiting class of 2023, is expected to be in attendance for the Kentucky-Arkansas game in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.

Fall has a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks, and he has been linked to UK as a possible top target over the past few months, though he was dismissed from his Denver prep school earlier this week. It’s unclear how that development will affect his recruitment. Fall is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the 2023 class, which appears to be relatively lacking with instant-impact post players. On3.com ranks Fall as the No. 1 overall player in the class.

Assane Diop, Fall’s cousin and another highly touted 2023 prospect, also left their Denver prep school this week. He is also expected to visit Arkansas on Saturday and has a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks, though Diop has not been strongly linked to UK as a recruiting target.

