No. 1-ranked 2025 edge rusher Isaiah Gibson commits to USC, as Eric Henderson hits another home run

Eric Henderson is putting in the “Dawgwork” at USC football. After getting Justus Terry, a five-star player, to flip from the University of Georgia to USC, Henderson then brought in a commitment from Isaiah Gibson, a four-star edge rusher but — more importantly — the No. 1-rated edge rusher in 247Sports’ overall rankings. That’s a pair of 450-foot home runs for “Coach Henny,” whose value to USC is already very apparent and every bit as large as Trojan fans hoped for.

Two elite defensive players on the front seven, landed within six hours? Dawgwork never felt so good for Trojan fans, who have to be elated by this pair of developments.

This never could have or would have happened under Alex Grinch and the previous regime on the defensive side of the ball at USC. Lincoln Riley’s big philosophical and structural change on defense — truly investing in player development and coaches with substantial credentials — has caught the attention of recruits.

Aaron Donald’s visit to USC, complete with a testimonial about Eric Henderson’s quality as a coach, has lit a match. USC is smoking hot and primed to achieve even more on the trail, including and especially in Georgia, where Isaiah Gibson is from.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 EDGE Isaiah Gibson has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 255 EDGE from Warner Robins, GA chose the Trojans over Georgia, Oregon, & Oklahoma Is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3) “The opportunities on and off the… pic.twitter.com/iQwRFAJwCa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 24, 2024

