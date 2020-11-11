With No. 1-ranked 2021 class, Michigan's Juwan Howard emerges as elite recruiter

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read

On Monday morning, Juwan Howard was asked to assess his recruiting.

He said he didn't know how to do that — likely out of modesty.

But we can say it for him: He seems to be pretty good at it.

Entering Wednesday's start of the early signing period, Howard and Michigan basketball stood atop the recruiting rankings. Howard has put together a six-man class that ranks No. 1 nationally and could be the Wolverines' best recruiting class since 1991 — the year that Howard and the rest of the Fab Five arrived on campus. At the very least, it is the program's highest-ranked recruiting class since 1994, and easily Michigan's top-ranked class in the modern recruiting rankings era, dating back to 2002.

Juwan Howard during Michigan&#39;s 103-91 win over Iowa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Juwan Howard during Michigan's 103-91 win over Iowa, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Another illustration of how well Howard has recruited: According to 247Sports' All Time Recruits tool, Howard has landed seven of Michigan's 25 highest-ranked recruits since 2003, including the No. 1- and No. 3-ranked prospects in five-star wing Caleb Houstan and five-star big man Moussa Diabate.

MOUSSA DIABATE: How Howard's latest 5-star success fits in

CALEB HOUSTAN: Five-star big should make immediate impact

THE FULL LIST: Michigan football and basketball recruits (with highlight videos)

Even more remarkably, Howard has done it in just under 15 months, despite circumstances that easily could've hindered his recruiting. With less than five months on the job before last year's early signing period (and no prior recruiting experience), he inked a four-man class that ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten. And this year, he has had to virtually recruit his 2021 class on Zoom (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), with no in-person recruiting or evaluation allowed since March.

Recruiting is not a guarantee of on-court success. But it usually is a strong predictor — and Howard seems to have tailored his approach to that of the most successful teams. When he first accepted the job, Howard sent out a flurry of offers to the nation's top-ranked prospects. For a time, it seemed as if he was exclusively recruiting five-star prospects — or at least top-50 recruits. Very few schools have been able to recruit consistently at that level — one could argue the list is solely Duke and Kentucky — and the Wolverines' approach resulted in plenty of strikeouts.

The most notable whiffs came this past spring during the April signing period; within a 12-hour span, Michigan lost out on five-star guard Josh Christopher, who picked Arizona State after most experts predicted he would pick the Wolverines, and five-star forward Isaiah Todd, the top-ranked commitment in Michigan's class who chose to play in the NBA's G League.

The Wolverines aren't on Duke and Kentucky's level, filling the majority of their classes with one-and-done NBA prospects. But Howard's new approach might be better for the program in the long run.

IMG forward Moussa Diabate(14) drives to the basket during the National Hoopfest at Briarcrest Christian High School on Jan. 4, 2020 in Eads, TN.
IMG forward Moussa Diabate(14) drives to the basket during the National Hoopfest at Briarcrest Christian High School on Jan. 4, 2020 in Eads, TN.

In his first two classes, he has landed two five-stars, in Houstan and Diabate, who could be one-and-done. But Howard has also added a bevy of recruits who project to be multi-year contributors while still ranked in the top 100. That list includes four-star center Hunter Dickinson, four-star point guard Frankie Collins, four-star guard Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids Christian) and four-star wing Terrance Williams. Howard has also shown a willingness to search the transfer portal for immediate help, adding point guard Mike Smith and wing Chaundee Brown to this season's team.

One-and-done players can certainly help any team. But many successful programs —think Villanova — have proven that players who contribute for multiple years are beneficial both for a team's long-term success and its postseason success. Even Kentucky's John Calipari has seemingly altered his approach in recent years by targeting a mix of blue-chip recruits, multi-year players and transfers.

Assuming all six commitments in the 2021 class sign and enroll, Howard has put together a talented, versatile roster that should at least contend for a Big Ten title. He has added two players who can handle the ball and initiate the offense in Collins and Bufkin to go with Zeb Jackson, a freshman this season. There is athleticism, shooting and size at the wing with Houstan and Isaiah Barnes. Dickinson, this year's top big, should play well with Diabate in 2021's class. And then there are two key swing pieces in Terrance Williams (2020) and Will Tschetter (2021), who offer unique skills and could slot in at multiple positions.

[ Hunter Dickinson adjusts to life as freshman center. It's hard ]

Left, Hunter Dickinson (24) competes with Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team Takeover at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Left, Hunter Dickinson (24) competes with Nike Elite Youth Basketball League team Takeover at the Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, May 11, 2019.

A potential extra benefit to Howard's success in the 2021 cycle: He can now turn his full attention to the 2022 class.

And while the Wolverines are currently projected to be full on scholarships for the 2021-22 season, Howard could still have flexibility to add another player (either through the transfer portal or the recruiting trail) if Franz Wagner goes pro after this season.

Howard's first two recruiting classes have provided him with the necessary ingredients for success. And they've earned him a reputation as one of the nation's top recruiters.

“All I can say with recruiting (is) we try to go after guys that we feel fit our culture,” Howard said. “And fortunately enough last year’s class and now this upcoming class, 2021, these guys wanna be here at Michigan, we want them here, we’re looking forward to building something special: a winning, competitive group.”

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball recruiting: Juwan Howard shows elite skills

Latest Stories

  • NBA rumors: Unexpected Western Conference team reportedly enters Chris Paul sweepstakes

    The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann

  • Masters: Jon Rahm skipped his shot off the water for a jaw-dropping hole-in-one

    If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.

  • Bill Russell posts heartfelt tribute to former teammate, Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

    Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.

  • Mayfield out, Browns welcome Chubb back from knee injury

    There was a buzz on the practice field Monday as the Browns returned from their bye with several starters, including star running back Nick Chubb, returning from injuries. Baker Mayfield remains away from the team after being placed on the COVID-19 list because he came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield has tested negative to this point and he could return Wednesday as the Browns (5-3) get ready to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the first round, including Tigers Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    Tee-off times in the first round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Thursday November 12 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting at hole 1 12.00 Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 12.11 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 12.22 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, (a) Lukas Michel (Aus) 12.33 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na 12.44 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 12.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), (a) Abel Gallegos (Arg) 13.06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan 13.17 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace 16.05 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 16.16 Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, (a) John Augenstein 16.27 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 16.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton 16.49 Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka 17.00 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 17.11 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ 17.22 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd Starting at hole 10 12.00 Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn) 12.11 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 12.22 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler 12.33 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 12.44 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau 12.55 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, (a) Andy Ogletree 13.06 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 13.17 Graeme McDowell, Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 16.05 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can) 16.16 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 16.27 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood 16.38 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus) 16.49 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 17.00 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.11 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam, (a) James Sugrue

  • What happened to Jordan Spieth? How golf's next big thing descended into paralysis by analysis

    “Go get that,” Jordan Spieth shouted, ordering his caddie, Michael Greller, to pick up the ball that had just dived into the cup from 48 feet. It was a display of such prodigious nerve, or “moxie” as his fellow Texans might call it, that his three-word instruction on Royal Birkdale’s 15th green would soon be emblazoned on his fans’ baseball caps, marking the moment he wrapped up his first Open title. On that drizzly Southport evening in 2017, he was, at 23, the youngest player in history to hold three majors and 11 tour victories. By far the most arresting statistic, though, is that he has not won again since. Every year since his Augusta debut in 2014, where he tied for second behind Bubba Watson, Spieth has been a fixture of the Masters’ build-up, analysing the vagaries of the course with precocious authority. This time, he is not even included on the interview schedule, despite winning in 2015 and finishing inside the top three on four of his six starts. The boy king who became world No 1 in only his third season on the PGA Tour finds himself 81st in the standings, his ranking falling faster than the Zoom share price on the day an effective Covid-19 vaccine is confirmed. It is a capricious mistress, fame. One moment Birkdale’s autograph-hunters are falling over ropes to glad-hand you, the next the tournament where you have enjoyed the greatest success is trying to ease you gently into the shadows. In fairness, Augusta will ensure that Spieth has his share of privileges this week, as he takes his place at Tiger Woods’ table for the champions’ dinner on Tuesday and slips back into the green jacket that barely left his side after his triumph five years ago. The jacket is far too large for him, since he never had it tailored. Alas, his billing as golf’s next phenomenon – in keeping with his status as only the second man to win three different majors before the age of 24, the other being Jack Nicklaus – has also proved increasingly difficult to wear.

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.

  • Alex Caruso: Guys get stuck in G-League because they can’t accept role

    "A big reason guys get stuck in the G-League is because they don't realize the position they're trying out for."

  • Why are Patriots sticking with Cam Newton? It's got something to do with Jarrett Stidham

    Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.

  • NASCAR suspends Truck Series driver Josh Reaume indefinitely for social media post

    Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

  • Isiah Thomas Said He Didn't Know How Michael Jordan Felt About Him Until Watching 'Last Dance'

    During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'

  • Bryson DeChambeau on no Masters green-reading books: 'It's a lot harder'

    Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.

  • Week 10 Pickups: Top players to add and betting the MVP race

    Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.

  • Report: Todd Gurley finally gets paid after public squabble with Rams over millions

    Gurley's been demanding payment from the Rams for months.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire: Adds to patch your damaged lineups for playoff push

    On top of all the usual fantasy problems, somehow the Chiefs were allowed a bye in Week 10. So it's a thin talent pool this week. Let's add...

  • The NBA players about to be overpaid in 2020 free agency

    The NBA's circumstances in 2020 are a recipe for overpaid free agents. Here are the likely candidates to claim those contracts.

  • NBA draft rumors: Anthony Edwards' pro day 'discouraged' front offices

    What does this mean for Anthony Edwards and the Warriors?

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Drop Candidates: Marquise Brown among big names you might be better cutting

    Every win could mean the difference between making the postseason or missing out. Let's explore some tough drops to consider with the push the for the playoffs here.

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Who to start at the flex spot?

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football rankings for Week 10 to help you fill that difficult flex position.

  • Falcons cut disgruntled former 1st-round pick Takk McKinley after trade-deadline drama

    After repeatedly complaining on Twitter around last week's trade deadline, Takk McKinley is no longer a Falcon.