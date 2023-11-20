There’s a new No. 1 QB in the Pac-12 according to PFF’s grades

Caleb Williams won the PFF quarterback rankings last season and he also won the Heisman Trophy.

Oregon’s Bo Nix is trying to make it two straight Heismans for the conference as he leads the rankings as the Ducks head into the last week of the regular season. Right on his heels is Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Everyone is hoping for that rematch between Oregon and Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Vegas Dec. 1. The winner will not only win the conference, but they will probably earn a trip to the College Football Playoff as well and that quarterback will also be the leading candidate to win college football’s most prestigious award.

But as with so many things these days, the Cougars and Beavers stand in the way of all of that happening.

Here are the QB rankings heading into Rivalry Week.

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

PFF Grade: 92.3

2023 stats: 282-of-361 (78.1 percent), 3,539 yards (322 ypg), 35 TD, 2 INT

Last week: As if he wasn’t before this game, Nix solidified himself as the leader to win the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 404 yards and all six touchdowns came in the first half in the 49-13 thumping of the Sun Devils.

What’s next: Oregon State

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 91.3

2023 stats: 262-of-394 (67 percent), 3,695 yards (336 ypg), 30 TD, 7 INT

Last week: Penix wasn’t that impressive in the 22-20 win at Oregon State, but he did made just enough plays to win. He was just 13-of-28 for 162 yards, but two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

What’s next: Washington State

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 90.2

2023 stats: 235-of-346 (68 percent), 3,249 yards (295 ypg), 29 TD, 4 INT

Last week: Again, Williams did everything he could to lead the Trojans to victory and for the fifth time this season, it wasn’t enough. He was 31-of-42 for 384 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It may have been Williams’ last college game as he is not expected to play in whatever bowl game USC goes to in order to focus on the upcoming NFL draft.

What’s next: Bowl game?

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 89.1

2023 stats: 298-of-430 (69 percent), 3,230 yards (293 ypg), 27 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Colorado’s slide continued with a 56-14 smashing at Washington State. Sanders was sacked five more times and he never really had a chance. Overall, he was 6-of-10 for 86 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next: at Utah

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 88.2

2023 stats: 161-of-280 (58 percent), 2,418 yards (220 ypg), 20 TD, 6 INT

Last week: In a driving rainstorm, Uiagalelei wasn’t bad going 15-of-31 for 164 yards, but he did throw two picks. However, in the second half, the weather improved and the Beavers quarterback had a chance to lead his team to an all-time late drive to defeat the No. 5 Huskies only to come up short.

What’s next: at Oregon

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

PFF Grade: 80.1

2023 stats: 292-of-438 (67 percent), 3,415 yards (310 ypg), 22 TD, 5 INT

Last week: After losing six straight games, Ward and the Cougars got well with Colorado coming to town and a 56-14 win. Ward was 18-of-30 for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next: at Washington

Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 77.8

2023 stats: 187-of-254 (74 percent), 1,988 yards (199 ypg), 18 TD, 4 INT

Last week: Arizona continues to be the surprise of the conference with its fifth straight win, a 42-18 win over Utah. The Wildcats are now 8-3 and Fifita has to be the leading candidate for Freshman of the Year. He was 22-of-30 for 253 yards with two touchdowns.

What’s next: at Arizona State

Fernando Mendoza - California Golden Bears

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75.3

2023 stats: 112-of-180 (62 percent), 1,269 yards (181 ypg), 11 TD, 5 INT

Last week: It’s been a tough season for the Cal Bears, but winning The Big Game against Stanford definitely helps. Mendoza went 24-of-36 for 294 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the 27-15 win.

What’s next: UCLA

Bryson Barnes - Utah Utes

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

PFF Grade: 73.0

2023 stats: 134-of-229 (59 percent), 1,517 yards (152 ypg), 12 TD, 9 INT

Last week: Utah missing Cam Rising is finally taking hold as Utah was spanked by Arizona 42-18. Barnes was 31-of-53 for 320 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

What’s next: Colorado

Ethan Garbers - UCLA Bruins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 67.3

2023 stats: 82-of-125 (64 percent), 941 yards (105 ypg), 9 TD, 3 INT

Last week: In a game that might have saved Chip Kelly’s job, UCLA defeated USC 38-20. Garbers was 18-of-31 for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

What’s next: California

Ashton Daniels - Stanford Cardinal

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 66.2

2023 stats: 176-of-300 (59 percent), 2,095 yards (190 ypg), 11 TD, 7 INT

Last week: Stanford has had some surprisingly bright moments this season, but The Big Game wasn’t one of them. In the 27-15 loss to Cal, Daniels was 18-of-35 for 188 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next: Notre Dame

Trenton Bourguet

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 60.5

2023 stats: 151-of-248 (61 percent), 1,486 yards (186 ypg), 1 TD, 4 INT

Last week: Arizona State was up against one of the best defenses around in the Oregon Ducks and it showed. The Sun Devils played three different guys at quarterback with Bourguet taking the majority of the snaps. He was just 20-of-37 for 142 yards.

What’s next: Arizona

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire