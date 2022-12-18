No. 1 QB in Class of 2024, who once had USC on his short list, decommits from Ohio State

Recruiting might be the most interesting thing in college football this week, given that the two Pac-12 bowl games this past Saturday were complete snoozefest blowouts.

Ducks Wire is following the twists and turns of Oregon recruiting, and the soap-operatic developments in Eugene.

Ducks Wire notes that Dylan Raiola, the No. 1-rated quarterback in the Class of 2024, has decommitted from Ohio State.

“While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically, when it comes to 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available,” Ducks Wire wrote.

“Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked QB and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he would decommit from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona native, has been committed to Ohio State since May of 2022.

“This is an interesting thing to note for Oregon, with Raiola considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. According to Raiola’s father, ‘everything is back on the table,’ per 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong.

“That means that while Oregon may be in serious danger of losing their 2023 QB, there is still a chance that they could be in the picture to land the No. 1 QB in next year’s cycle. Wiltfong reported on a 247Sports message board after the decommitment that the Ducks were recently on an in-school visit for Raiola, and should be considered a contender going forward.”

Is Dylan Raiola now likely to choose USC? The Trojans were, along with Oregon, one of the schools Raiola had considered before he committed to Ohio State.

The answer: no.

Cornhuskers Wire provides these details:

“The top player in the 2024 recruiting class with family ties to Nebraska Football has announced that he had decommitted from Ohio State. Quarterback Dylan Riola of Chandler, Arizona, made the announcement on Saturday after announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes back in May,” Cornhuskers Wire wrote.

“Dylan Raiola is the son of former Husker offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Dominic played in Lincoln from 1998-2000, was a consensus All-American in 2000, and has had his Number 54 jersey retired by the school. Donavan Raiola is the Husker offensive line coach and was one of the few members of the previous staff to be retained by new head coach Matt Rhule.”

USC is likely to face Dylan Raiola in the Big Ten … but not at Ohio State.

