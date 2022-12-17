No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically, when it comes to 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available.

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked QB and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he would decommit from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona native, has been committed to Ohio State since May of 2022.

This is an interesting thing to note for Oregon, with Raiola considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. According to Raiola’s father, “everything is back on the table,” per 247Sports’ Steve Wilftong.

That means that while Oregon may be in serious danger of losing their 2023 QB, there is still a chance that they could be in the picture to land the No. 1 QB in next year’s cycle. Wiltfong reported on a 247Sports message board after the decommitment that the Ducks were recently on an in-school visit for Raiola, and should be considered a contender going forward.

Does that mean that they will get him? Who knows.

If you are frustrated by all of these twists and turns that the recruiting world has taken over the past week for the Ducks, I understand, and I share that feeling. Recruiting is about selling the future, and getting players with high potential to come to your school. They often will make a decision and then change their minds down the road. That’s the name of the game any more, with other schools offering more money or better situations. We will see how things shake out with Moore, and we will see if things ramp up in the chase for Raiola. If you want to ignore it all, be my guest. If you want to try and find some hope, though, and see a bright future for the Ducks, one just opened up his recruitment and could be on the horizon for Oregon.

Dylan Raiola’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 5 98 AZ QB 247Sports Composite 5 1.000 AZ QB Rivals 5 6.1 AZ QB ESPN 5 92 AZ QB On3 Recruiting 5 98 AZ QB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 220 pounds Hometown Chandler, Arizona Projected Position Quarterback Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on January 21, 2022

Commits to Ohio State on May 9, 2022

Decommits from Ohio State on December 17, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Dylan Raiola has Decommitted from Ohio State. The 6’3 225 QB from Chandler, AZ had been Committed to the Buckeyes since May. Raiola is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2024 class on all four major recruiting media services.https://t.co/aAsnJC06Yd pic.twitter.com/iPBaLSSIQ6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire