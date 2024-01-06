No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska how to watch on Peacock, storylines

Purdue basketball heads West (but not as far as next season) to take on Nebraska, which loves playing at home.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1) have won seven straight games and are coming off a top-10 victory over Illinois powered by a 20-4 start. Purdue got key contributions from Trey Kaufman-Renn (23 points) and Lance Jones (17), along with strong 3-point shooting (9-of-19).

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.0 points, 47.9% on 3-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.2 points, 40.3% on 3s); Jones (11.2 points, 1.3 steals).

The Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2) lost handily at Wisconsin on Saturday after defeating Indiana at home a few days earlier. Nebraska is 10-1 at home.

Nebraska team leaders: Keisei Tominaga (14.0 points, 34.2% 3s); Brice Williams (13.8 points, 37.5% 3s, 5.4 rebounds); Rienk Mast (12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists); Juwan Gary (12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds).

Purdue has won four straight, including two in the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers won 65-62 in overtime in Lincoln after Nebraska rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to extend the game.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Nebraska

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 85, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

Player ratings: 'I think this is his best game of the season.'

Doyel: Painter has handed the reins to Smith, and No. 1 Purdue is in good hands

Purdue basketball schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska how to watch on Peacock, storylines