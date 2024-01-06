Advertisement
No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. Nebraska how to watch on Peacock, storylines

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Purdue basketball heads West (but not as far as next season) to take on Nebraska, which loves playing at home.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1) have won seven straight games and are coming off a top-10 victory over Illinois powered by a 20-4 start. Purdue got key contributions from Trey Kaufman-Renn (23 points) and Lance Jones (17), along with strong 3-point shooting (9-of-19).

Purdue team leaders: Zach Edey (22.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Braden Smith (13.0 points, 47.9% on 3-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.8 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.2 points, 40.3% on 3s); Jones (11.2 points, 1.3 steals).

The Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2) lost handily at Wisconsin on Saturday after defeating Indiana at home a few days earlier. Nebraska is 10-1 at home.

Nebraska team leaders: Keisei Tominaga (14.0 points, 34.2% 3s); Brice Williams (13.8 points, 37.5% 3s, 5.4 rebounds); Rienk Mast (12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists); Juwan Gary (12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds).

Purdue has won four straight, including two in the 2022-23 season. The Boilermakers won 65-62 in overtime in Lincoln after Nebraska rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to extend the game.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Nebraska

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Purdue basketball schedule

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

W, 83-78

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

