Advertisement

No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. No. 8 Illinois TV, radio, streaming for Big Ten matchup on Peacock

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Purdue basketball faces yet another high-profile challenge when rival Illinois comes to West Lafayette for a matchup of national top-10 teams.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) have won six games in a row after returning to Big Ten action with a 67-53 victory over host Maryland, led by Zach Edey (23 points, 12 rebounds), Braden Smith (14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) and Lance Jones (11 points, 4 assists).

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Smith (12.9 points, 48.9% on 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.9 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.3 points, 39.4% on 3s); Jones (10.8 points).

The No. 8 Illini (11-2, 2-0) are coming off a 30-point throttling of Northwestern (which beat Purdue in December) in their second game without Terrence Shannon Jr. (21.7 points, 40.8% 3s, 4.5 rebounds), their All-America candidate now suspended after being charged with rape in Kansas. Illinois is 1-2 against ranked teams this season, beating Florida Atlantic, and losing to Marquette and Tennessee (teams Purdue beat in Hawaii).

Marcus Domask, a 6-6 senior, has taken over as the Illini's top scoring threat, going for 32 points against Northwestern and averaging 13.2 overall, along with 4.6 rebounds. Other top Illinois performers include Quincy Guerrier (6-8, 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Coleman Hawkins (6-10, 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds).

The teams met once last season, with Purdue winning 76-71 in West Lafayette. Illinois rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to tie it with 1:17 to go.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity NetworkESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

Day, date

location, opponent

time, TV/result

Oct. 28, Saturday

at Arkansas (exhibition)

L, 81-77, OT

Nov. 1, Wednesday

vs. Grace (exhibition)

W, 98-51

Nov. 6, Monday

vs. Samford

W, 98-46

Nov. 10, Friday

vs. Morehead State

W, 87-57

Nov. 13, Monday

vs. Xavier

W, 83-71

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii

W, 73-63

Nov. 21, Tuesday

vs. Tennessee in Hawaii

W, 71-67

Nov. 22, Wednesday

vs. Marquette in Hawaii

W, 78-75

Nov. 28, Tuesday

vs. Texas Southern

W, 99-67

Dec. 1, Friday

at Northwestern

L, 92-88, OT

Dec. 4, Monday

vs. Iowa

W, 87-68

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Alabama in Toronto

W, 92-86

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Arizona in Indianapolis

W, 92-84

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. Jacksonville

W, 100-57

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Eastern Kentucky

W, 80-53

Jan. 2, Tuesday

at Maryland

W, 67-53

Jan. 5, Friday

vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 13, Saturday

vs. Penn State

2:15 p.m., BTN

Jan. 16, Tuesday

at Indiana

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 20, Saturday

at Iowa

2 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23, Tuesday

vs. Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 28, Sunday

at Rutgers

1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 31, Wednesday

vs. Northwestern

6:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 4, Sunday

at Wisconsin

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 10, Saturday

vs. Indiana

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 15, Thursday

vs. Minnesota

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 18, Sunday

at Ohio State

1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 22, Thursday

vs. Rutgers

7 p.m., FS1

Feb. 25, Sunday

at Michigan

2 p.m., CBS

March 2, Saturday

vs. Michigan State

8 p.m., Fox

March 5, Tuesday

at Illinois

7 p.m., Peacock

March 10, Sunday,

vs. Wisconsin,

12:30 p.m., Fox

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois TV, radio for Big Ten matchup