No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. No. 8 Illinois TV, radio, streaming for Big Ten matchup on Peacock

Purdue basketball faces yet another high-profile challenge when rival Illinois comes to West Lafayette for a matchup of national top-10 teams.

The No. 1 Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) have won six games in a row after returning to Big Ten action with a 67-53 victory over host Maryland, led by Zach Edey (23 points, 12 rebounds), Braden Smith (14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) and Lance Jones (11 points, 4 assists).

Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Smith (12.9 points, 48.9% on 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.9 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.3 points, 39.4% on 3s); Jones (10.8 points).

The No. 8 Illini (11-2, 2-0) are coming off a 30-point throttling of Northwestern (which beat Purdue in December) in their second game without Terrence Shannon Jr. (21.7 points, 40.8% 3s, 4.5 rebounds), their All-America candidate now suspended after being charged with rape in Kansas. Illinois is 1-2 against ranked teams this season, beating Florida Atlantic, and losing to Marquette and Tennessee (teams Purdue beat in Hawaii).

Marcus Domask, a 6-6 senior, has taken over as the Illini's top scoring threat, going for 32 points against Northwestern and averaging 13.2 overall, along with 4.6 rebounds. Other top Illinois performers include Quincy Guerrier (6-8, 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Coleman Hawkins (6-10, 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds).

The teams met once last season, with Purdue winning 76-71 in West Lafayette. Illinois rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to tie it with 1:17 to go.

Purdue basketball start time vs. Illinois

8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue basketball on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball schedule

