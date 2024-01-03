No. 1 Purdue basketball vs. No. 8 Illinois TV, radio, streaming for Big Ten matchup on Peacock
Purdue basketball faces yet another high-profile challenge when rival Illinois comes to West Lafayette for a matchup of national top-10 teams.
The No. 1 Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) have won six games in a row after returning to Big Ten action with a 67-53 victory over host Maryland, led by Zach Edey (23 points, 12 rebounds), Braden Smith (14 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists) and Lance Jones (11 points, 4 assists).
Purdue team leaders: Edey (23.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots); Smith (12.9 points, 48.9% on 3-pointers, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.9 steals); Fletcher Loyer (11.3 points, 39.4% on 3s); Jones (10.8 points).
The No. 8 Illini (11-2, 2-0) are coming off a 30-point throttling of Northwestern (which beat Purdue in December) in their second game without Terrence Shannon Jr. (21.7 points, 40.8% 3s, 4.5 rebounds), their All-America candidate now suspended after being charged with rape in Kansas. Illinois is 1-2 against ranked teams this season, beating Florida Atlantic, and losing to Marquette and Tennessee (teams Purdue beat in Hawaii).
Marcus Domask, a 6-6 senior, has taken over as the Illini's top scoring threat, going for 32 points against Northwestern and averaging 13.2 overall, along with 4.6 rebounds. Other top Illinois performers include Quincy Guerrier (6-8, 11.0 points, 7.4 rebounds) and Coleman Hawkins (6-10, 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds).
The teams met once last season, with Purdue winning 76-71 in West Lafayette. Illinois rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to tie it with 1:17 to go.
Purdue basketball start time vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue basketball on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 and 958, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Purdue basketball schedule
Day, date
location, opponent
time, TV/result
Oct. 28, Saturday
at Arkansas (exhibition)
Nov. 1, Wednesday
vs. Grace (exhibition)
Nov. 6, Monday
vs. Samford
Nov. 10, Friday
vs. Morehead State
Nov. 13, Monday
vs. Xavier
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Gonzaga in Hawaii
Nov. 21, Tuesday
vs. Tennessee in Hawaii
Nov. 22, Wednesday
vs. Marquette in Hawaii
Nov. 28, Tuesday
vs. Texas Southern
Dec. 1, Friday
at Northwestern
Dec. 4, Monday
vs. Iowa
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Alabama in Toronto
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Arizona in Indianapolis
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 2, Tuesday
at Maryland
Jan. 5, Friday
vs. Illinois
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 13, Saturday
vs. Penn State
2:15 p.m., BTN
Jan. 16, Tuesday
at Indiana
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 20, Saturday
at Iowa
2 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23, Tuesday
vs. Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 28, Sunday
at Rutgers
1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 31, Wednesday
vs. Northwestern
6:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 4, Sunday
at Wisconsin
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 10, Saturday
vs. Indiana
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 15, Thursday
vs. Minnesota
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 18, Sunday
at Ohio State
1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 22, Thursday
vs. Rutgers
7 p.m., FS1
Feb. 25, Sunday
at Michigan
2 p.m., CBS
March 2, Saturday
vs. Michigan State
8 p.m., Fox
March 5, Tuesday
at Illinois
7 p.m., Peacock
March 10, Sunday,
vs. Wisconsin,
12:30 p.m., Fox
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis
