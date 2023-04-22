No. 1 prospect in North Carolina includes Vols in top-eight schools

Four-star offensive tackle Ethan Calloway named his top-eight schools on Friday.

Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Florida State, LSU, Auburn and Penn State are Calloway’s top-eight schools.

The 6-foot-7, 307-pound offensive tackle is from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Calloway is the No. 73 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in North Carolina, according to On3 Sports.

He earned North Carolina 4A All-State honors last season as a junior.

Calloway made an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Jan. 28 for junior day and returned for the Orange & White Game April 15.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire