No. 1 prospect in Mississippi schedules visit to Tennessee

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham announced he will visit Tennessee on April 14.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver is from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi.

Cunningham is the No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

As a freshman in 2021, Cunningham recorded 31 receptions, 569 receiving yards, 10 receiving touchdowns and averaged 18.4 yards per reception. He totaled 28 receptions and 323 receiving yards in 2022.

The Vols offered Cunningham on Jan. 31. He will visit Tennessee for the first time since being offered.

More Recruiting!

Nation's No. 1 athlete Cameron Sparks recaps Tennessee visit No. 6 Florida defensive lineman includes Vols in top-13 schools No. 2 athlete in Mississippi incudes Vols in top-five schools Vols make top-10 for Georgia offensive tackle Vols make top eight for No. 2 North Carolina linebacker

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire