No. 1 prospect in Maryland schedules visit to Tennessee

Four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu announced his intentions to visit Tennessee on April 1. It will be Obidegwu’s second visit to Knoxville this year after he was in attendance for junior day on Jan. 14.

Obidegwu announced his top-seven programs on Feb 13. Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, Maryland, USC, Ohio State and Oregon were Obidegwu’s top schools.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback is from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Obidegwu is the No. 88 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 12 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Maryland, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team MaxPreps High School Junior All-American honors last season.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire