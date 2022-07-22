The No. 1 player at each position for the 2023 recruiting class

The 2023 recruiting cycle has been one of the more exciting in recent memory.

Much of the attention was centered around the high profile recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning early on. Now that Manning has announced his decision to attend Texas, the focus shifted to the other top rated quarterbacks in the class.

Oregon commit Dante Moore and USC commit Malachi Nelson have made a strong push for the top overall player in the country, but Manning retained that honor through the 247Sports and On3 recruiting updates this week.

On the defensive side, several of the nation’s top prospects are still uncommitted. Defensive lineman David Hicks and linebacker Anthony Hill will be two names to pay close attention to moving forward.

For Texas in particular, they’re in the mix for several uncommitted targets that are rated No. 1 at their respective positions for this cycle. Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top rated players at each position for the 2023 class and where they’re headed.

h

h

Quarterback: Arch Manning (Texas commit)

Running back: Rueben Owens (Louisville commit)

Wide receiver: Zachariah Branch (USC commit)

Tight end: Duce Robinson (uncommitted)

Story continues

BREAKING: According to 247sports, five-star TE Duce Robinson will take an OV to Texas September 10 for when the Horns take on Alabama Texas trails USC but a good visit can turn the tide. Robinson has a good relationship with Arch Manning UGA & Alabama also involved pic.twitter.com/jspV0iTuBq — Andy (@hookemcowboys) June 29, 2022

Offensive tackle: Francis Mauigoa (Miami commit)

BREAKING: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy OL Francis Mauigoa just just announced his commitment to #Miami and breaks down why he chose the #Canes https://t.co/3dmDhhSAWZ pic.twitter.com/HWjMeYF7lX — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) July 4, 2022

Interior offensive line: Alex Birchmeier (Penn State commit)

BREAKING: Five-Star OL Alex Birchmeier has just Committed to Penn State, he tells @On3Recruits The Top 20 Player in the Class of 2023 (#1 IOL) chose the Nittany Lions over Notre Dame. He is Penn State’s first commit in the 2023 Class.@Alex_Birchmeier pic.twitter.com/RGjTdAF9Ls — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 15, 2021

Cornerback: Cormani McClain (Uncommitted)

How good is 5⭐️ corner Cormani McClain? “I don’t say this lightly … I kind of compare him a little bit to Charles Woodson.” HIGH praise from @CSing57 on @CormaniMcClain2. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gnOOn98XTK — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 18, 2022

Safety: Caleb Downs (Uncommitted)

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Caleb Downs (@caleb_downs2) will announce his Commitment on July 27th. The 6’0 195 Safety from Hoschton, GA is ranked as the No. 12 Player in the ‘23 Class (No. 1 S) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/XoYUKg8Dou pic.twitter.com/KvC4m4W6B0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 21, 2022

Linebacker: Anthony Hill (Uncommitted)

Staying home 💯 pic.twitter.com/Y79UTN5y5Y — Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) June 29, 2022

Defensive lineman: David Hicks (Uncommitted)

"He's a guy who's always gonna wreak havoc." –@CSing57 Paetow (TX) DL David Hicks is now a 247Sports 5-star recruit. Congrats @DJ2g23 ‼️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/QCmn7cdVp6 — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 18, 2022

Edge: Keon Keeley (Notre Dame commit)

Athlete: Nyckoles Harbor (Uncommitted)

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Nyckoles Harbor is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’6 225 ATH from Washington D.C. is ranked as the No. 6 Player in the 2023 Class. Runs a 10.28 100M and 20.76 200M More Here (FREE): https://t.co/yjJ5Wmk3Ja pic.twitter.com/rcvOlJCRCV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 28, 2022

1

1