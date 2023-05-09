No. 1 player in Hawaii schedules official visit to Tennessee

Four-star offensive lineman Preston Taumua has scheduled an official visit to Tennessee on June 23, according to Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is from Aiea High School in Aiea, Hawaii.

Taumua is the No. 198 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 14 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 player in Hawaii, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team All-State and first-team All-OIA honors last season as a junior. Taumua was selected for the 2024 Polynesian Bowl on Feb. 3.

Taumua will also officially visit Arizona and Auburn this summer. Arizona is the current leader for Tuamua, according to the On3 Sports RPM.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire