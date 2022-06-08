No. 1 player in Hawaii schedules official visit to Oregon, joining Ducks’ massive recruiting weekend

The Oregon Ducks have done well recruiting the state of Hawaii’s best player. He has scheduled one of his five official visits to Eugene for a mega recruiting weekend at the end of June.

Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Hawaii, announced he plans to take an official visit to Oregon on June 24. Lefau will be among some of the best players in the nation. Among those visiting that weekend are five-star Richard Young, five-star Jayden Wayne, five-star Kadyn Proctor, five-star David Hicks and five-star Samuel M’Pemba.

Lefau is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 LB in the 2023 class and the No. 190 player overall. The Ducks are among the favorites to land him, but we will wait to see how this recruiting weekend goes for Oregon.

Liona Lefau’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 HI LB Rivals 4 3.8 HI LB ESPN 3 79 HI LB On3 Recruiting 3 88 HI LB 247 Composite 4 0.8963 HI LB

Vitals

Hometown Kahuku, Hawaii Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-1 Weight 210 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on April 29, 2021

Visited Oregon on Jan. 30, 2022. Will return for official visit on June 24, 2022.

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

BYU Cougars

Michigan Wolverines

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

USC Trojans

Utah Utes

Washington Huskies

