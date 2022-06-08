No. 1 player in Hawaii schedules official visit to Oregon, joining Ducks’ massive recruiting weekend
The Oregon Ducks have done well recruiting the state of Hawaii’s best player. He has scheduled one of his five official visits to Eugene for a mega recruiting weekend at the end of June.
Four-star linebacker Liona Lefau, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 player in Hawaii, announced he plans to take an official visit to Oregon on June 24. Lefau will be among some of the best players in the nation. Among those visiting that weekend are five-star Richard Young, five-star Jayden Wayne, five-star Kadyn Proctor, five-star David Hicks and five-star Samuel M’Pemba.
Lefau is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 LB in the 2023 class and the No. 190 player overall. The Ducks are among the favorites to land him, but we will wait to see how this recruiting weekend goes for Oregon.
Film
Liona Lefau’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
91
HI
LB
Rivals
4
3.8
HI
LB
ESPN
3
79
HI
LB
On3 Recruiting
3
88
HI
LB
247 Composite
4
0.8963
HI
LB
Vitals
Hometown
Kahuku, Hawaii
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
210 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on April 29, 2021
Visited Oregon on Jan. 30, 2022. Will return for official visit on June 24, 2022.
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
BYU Cougars
Michigan Wolverines
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Longhorns
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
Washington Huskies
