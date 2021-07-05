No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract with Jags

The day every Jacksonville Jaguars fan has been waiting for has finally come as 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has officially signed his rookie contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the news first as the deal is a four-year deal worth $36.8 million with $24.1 million being guaranteed.

As expected, the deal also includes a fifth-year option.

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed a four-year, $36.8 million contract that includes $24.1 million in guaranteed money and the standard fifth-year option, per source. @mgcsports and the @Jaguars finished off the deal yesterday, and Lawrence will be there on Day 1 of camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2021

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was able to provide some extra details, stating that Trevor Lawrence already passed his physical, putting him in position to collect his signing bonus ($24.1 million) within 15 days. Pelissero also stated that the deal contains no offset language and that Lawrence’s yearly roster bonuses (2022-24) are guaranteed, even in a scenario where he’s on active/NFI.

Trevor Lawrence already passed his physical and will get his signing bonus paid in full within 15 days, per source. The deal, negotiated by @mgcsports, includes no offset language and annual roster bonuses in 2022-2024, which are guaranteed even in the event he's on active/NFI. https://t.co/z9e3Aj2LNr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 5, 2021

Lawrence, who has been called a generational prospect by many, joins the Jags after accumulating 10,098 passing yards and completing 759-of-1,138 passes (67%) at Clemson. He was also able to garner 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions through that three-year timeline. As a freshman, Lawrence was able to lead Clemson to a national title win over Alabama after the 2018 season, and the hope is that he will win more championships in Jacksonville.

With Lawrence’s signing completed, Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell, and Walker Little are the only draft picks who remain unsigned.